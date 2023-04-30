Charlotte

Expect Morning Showers and Storms in the Charlotte Area

Published on April 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wind and heavy rain in Charlotte

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Grab your umbrella.

Overnight, the Carolinas will experience scattered showers and storms, with a possibility of a potent storm reaching the Charlotte area as early as midnight.

Throughout the night, expect the showers to become more widespread, accompanied by pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to hover near 60, with some areas experiencing fog and rain.

The main risks include heavy rain leading to localized flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

While there is a low risk of large hail (over an inch) and quick spin-up tornadoes, keep an eye out for potential hazards.

Read the full report here.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte weather

More from Praise 100.9
Close