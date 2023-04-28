Traveling Soon? This Airline Ranked ‘Worst Of The Year’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re traveling soon, you may want to do your research on the airline before booking your flight.

WalletHub recently conducted a study that evaluated the performance of nine major U.S. airlines and two regional carriers.

The study utilized 14 metrics to assess aspects such as cancellation rates, delays, baggage handling, and in-flight comfort.

Not surprisingly, Southwest Airlines ranked last in the study due to the airline’s widely publicized holiday meltdown in which over 16,700 flights were either canceled or delayed during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. This resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded.

The airline’s decision to cancel 75% (4,000 domestic flights) on the day after Christmas alone drew much criticism.

Some customers reported delays in receiving refunds.

Read the full story here.