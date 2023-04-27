Mecklenburg County Seeking Lifeguards for the Summer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As summer approaches and warmer weather is on the horizon, Mecklenburg County is actively seeking lifeguards to keep families safe at their swimming pools, camps, and lakes.

The county is currently facing a shortage of lifeguards, which could potentially result in reduced hours at some pools, according to Michael Johnson, the senior aquatic supervisor.

To avoid this outcome, the county is dedicating significant resources to recruiting potential lifeguards. One such effort is the “CLIMB” program, designed to assist individuals who may not have strong swimming skills or extensive experience. The county is also reaching out to local schools in hopes of hiring students.

Given the current competitive job market, Mecklenburg County is increasing benefits and starting lifeguards at a rate of $15 an hour to attract candidates.

They hope to hire lifeguards promptly to begin training and ensure the safety of all visitors to their facilities.

