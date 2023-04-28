Charlotte VegFest Elects Jameka S. Whitten as New President

The annual Charlotte Vegfest attracts thousands of people to the Queen City each year. The delights of vegan dishes, and upward of 200 vendors are expected to grow bigger as the organization celebrates 10 years in Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Jameka S. Whitten, the Charlotte Vegfests, newly elected President about the growth of the Vegan Community in the Queen City, as well as this year’s upcoming event.
