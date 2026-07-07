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3 Simple Ways to Rekindle Love | Dr. Willie Jolley

Relationship Fireworks: 3 Simple Ways to Rekindle Love | Dr. Willie Jolley

Learn three simple “relationship fireworks” ideas from Dr. Willie Jolley to rekindle love and joy with your significant other.

Published on July 7, 2026

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  • Reflect on your shared goals and achievements to build gratitude and unity.
  • Verbally express love and affection through words and physical touch.
  • Flirtatiously tell your partner they turn you on to spark joy and intimacy.

Simple “fireworks” to rekindle your relationship

Dr. Willie Jolley invites couples to bring fresh fireworks into their relationship, not just into the sky on the Fourth of July. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Ideas to Create New Fireworks In Your Relationship” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he offers three simple ways to add more love, joy, and spark to your connection. These ideas are easy to use and can change the tone of your relationship quickly.Jul-7-Ideas-to-Create-New-Fireworks-In-Your-Relationship.mp3

Celebrate what you’ve already built

Dr. Willie Jolley says this is a great time to review your shared goals as a couple. He encourages partners to celebrate the achievements they have made so far this year. Looking back together at wins, progress, and answered prayers builds gratitude and unity.Jul-7-Ideas-to-Create-New-Fireworks-In-Your-Relationship.mp3

This time of reflection also opens the door to enhancing the relationship going forward. When couples see how far they have come, they feel more hopeful about where they can go next.

Three ideas to create relationship fireworks

Dr. Willie Jolley shares three “relationship fireworks” that any couple can use.

First, look your significant other in the eye and tell them that you love them. He notes that far too many people do not hear those words enough. Clear, spoken love builds security.

Second, give them a good, long kiss for at least six seconds. He even suggests counting “one, two, three, four, five, six” to make sure you slow down. He says a kiss, like a smile, can say things that words cannot.

Third, tell them, “Baby, you turn me on.” He shares that he tells his wife that often, and it makes her smile. Seeing that smile, he says, is one of the joys of his life.

Make the rest of the year the best of the year

Dr. Willie Jolley believes these simple actions can help make the rest of the year the best of the year for your relationship. He says the ideas work if you try them and keep doing them. For deeper guidance, he points couples and singles to jollymarriage.com and the book he wrote with his wife, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last.” The book includes help for people who are not married yet and wisdom for those already in relationships. He encourages listeners to share this message with others in relationships and reminds them to make the most of each minute because their best is still yet to come.

Relationship Fireworks: 3 Simple Ways to Rekindle Love | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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