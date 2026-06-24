Trump Will Give White Supremacist Gift Bags To South African Refugees

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In today’s episode of The Trump Administration Is A White Supremacist Organization On Not One, But Two Continents, apparently, President Donald Trump has decided it’s not enough to facilitate what is essentially a whites-only refugee program in the U.S., exclusively opening the door for white South Africans and only white South Africans to enter the country, which he justifies by peddling propaganda about a fictional “white genocide.” The president is also reportedly preparing to present these white Afrikaners with white nationalist gift bags, complete with an Android tablet, an American flag, copies of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, PragerU propaganda, and a report by Trump’s 1776 Commission.

Basically, Trump is giving white so-called refugees a white nationalist assimilation starter pack, and…

Waaaaait a minute — he’s giving his imported Caucasians a free tablet? Must be nice to be on the right side of Trump’s Jim Crow 2.0 refugee program.

From the New York Times:

The welcome bags include a report commissioned by Mr. Trump during his first term that downplays the role of slavery in the country’s founding, and a children’s book accusing South Africa’s government of “favoring the Black population.” The gifts would be the latest step by the Trump administration to welcome the white minority in South Africa, even as the president maintains a ban on refugees fleeing from war and persecution everywhere else in the world. The proposal for the bags is still being finalized. Mr. Trump’s aides have planned to give them to a group of South African Afrikaners who enter the United States in the coming weeks, according to government documents obtained by The New York Times and an official familiar with the matter. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to detail plans that have not been announced. It is not clear how much the bags cost, or how much of the cost was being paid by taxpayers. It is unusual for the government to provide welcome gifts of this kind to refugees.

The Times also noted that PragerU — an unaccredited conservative non-profit organization known for taking a white suprema-pen to U.S. history in order to sanitize it for the white and fragile — has a track record of treating South African history with the same brand of white washing and anti-Blackness, including but not limited to a story about a Black South African who must protect a white rugby teammate from a Black mob.

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And just like Trump thinks the Civil Rights Movement was “unfair” to white people, PragerU appears to believe the end of apartheid was also the end of white people in the region.

More from the Times:

The story, “Lwazi’s Hard Lesson,” describes Nelson Mandela, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and South Africa’s first post-apartheid president, as a “South African lawyer and activist who sought to end apartheid with acts of sabotage.” It teaches that the South African government’s current policies “favoring the Black population over everyone else have made race relations even worse.” “Unlike South Africa’s Black population, the white population is declining in number,” according to the PragerU text. “As an easy scapegoat for a failing government, more and more white South Africans are choosing to leave the country each year.” The text says South Africa’s policies have led to a “brain drain,” in which “experienced, talented people” have left. It also warns of “reverse discrimination” in South Africa, and cites the accusation from the billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk that a genocide of white people is occurring.

Yes, please, let the porcelain-white billionaire, who grew up a rich apartheid beneficiary, tell us more about how Black liberation led to anti-white supremacy.

By the way, here’s what I wrote about PragerU last August, when the Trump administration announced its partnership with the organization:

As we’ve previously reported, PragerU is an unaccredited conservative non-profit organization founded by loud and proud racist Dennis Prager, a right-wing radio host who once claimed falsely and without evidence that Black students commit the “overwhelming” majority of on-campus hate crimes, and that if any racist and/or anti-Black graffiti is found on campuses “it was Black kids that did it” as a race hoax. Around the time Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s board of (mis)education implemented new educational standards requiring teachers to teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery and that Black victims of racial massacres also committed acts of violence, the board also selected PragerU to provide classroom materials to Florida schools. For a perfect example of the kind of materials PragerU is known for, here’s an animated video for children that teaches that abolitionist and former enslaved person, Frederick Douglass, would have agreed with America’s choice to prioritize white supremacy over ending slavery.

Oh, and just in case y’all thought I was being hyperbolic when I called these gift bags “white nationalist assimilation starter packs,” here’s an excerpt from a welcoming letter for Afrikaners obtained by the Times, written by Alex J. Adams, who leads the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

“The Trump administration understands America’s immigration system must put the U.S. citizen first, and only welcome in those who will assimilate into the American way of life and preserve our borders, language, culture, traditions and ideals. To welcome you to America and help you accustomate to our heritage, we have provided various educational resources to support your day-to-day life and expand your knowledge of American history and values.”

I mean, that’s a wordy way of saying, “You’re alright as long as you’re all-white. Here’s some reading material to accentuate that fact.”

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

South African Refugee Program Is Whites Only, Report Says



Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is ‘Whites Only’





Trump Will Give White Supremacist Gift Bags To South African Refugees was originally published on newsone.com