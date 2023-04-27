CLT Airport Overlook Expected to be Finished by Summer 2024

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon offer a new vantage point to witness the arrival and departure of planes.

Renderings of the proposed overlook have been released by airport officials, showcasing picnic tables, benches, restrooms, and a paved parking lot.

The site will also feature two playgrounds, a food truck staging area, and stunning views of the runway and skyline.

This new addition will be situated to the west of the previous overlook site on Marshall Drive in Charlotte. Airport officials have noted that this will be the fifth dedicated overlook at CLT Airport since 1937, and it is projected to open during the summer of 2024.

