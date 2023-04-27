Evictions in Mecklenburg County Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The increase in evictions in Mecklenburg County is a concerning trend. Current rates highlight the ongoing struggles that many people are facing as a result of COVID-19.

The eviction moratorium provided protection that helped many people stay in their homes. However, as the moratorium has expired, many are finding themselves in difficult financial situations.

“A typical year in Mecklenburg County is about 30,000 eviction cases,” said Isaac Sturgill, housing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina.

Low-income households and communities of color have been affected more by job loss and financial insecurity.

Without continued support and protections, these communities are likely to continue to experience high levels of eviction and housing insecurity.

“People are just having to make hard decisions: Do I want to eat, or do I want to live?” Apryl Lewis, Action NC organizer, said.

The increase in evictions is a reminder of the urgent need for affordable housing in Mecklenburg County and across the country.

Read the full story here.