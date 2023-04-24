Len Goodman, a former “Dancing With the Stars” judge, died at the age of 78.
The English dancing professional served as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” for 15 years until his retirement in November and “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years since its debut on the BBC in 2004.
According to his management, Goodman died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, after a fight with bone cancer.
Goodman “passed away peacefully”, according to agent Jackie Gill. He’d been told he had bone cancer.
He was born in 1944 in London. According to his website, he began dancing at the age of 19 and worked as a professional dancer before moving into television.
On Twitter, fellow “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli shares a message following Goodman’s death news.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, Len Goodman, dead at 78 was originally published on 1053rnb.com
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
-
US prosecutors won't seek charges in Shanquella Robinson murder case
-
Migos Rapper, Quavo Says He's Open to Make a Gospel Album
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
-
Charlotte Ranked 8th Safest City in America For 2023
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network