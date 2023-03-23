Celebrating Women: Tarana Burke

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tarana Burke is an American civil rights activist who is best known as the founder of the #MeToo movement, which has brought global attention to the issue of sexual harassment and assault. Born in 1973 in the Bronx, New York, Burke grew up in a low-income family and experienced sexual violence herself as a young girl.

In the late 1990s, Burke began working with young girls who had experienced sexual violence, and in 2006, she founded the non-profit organization Just Be Inc., which provides support and resources to survivors of sexual violence.

It was during her work with Just Be Inc. that Burke first used the phrase “Me Too” to describe the shared experiences of survivors.