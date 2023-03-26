Celebrating Women: Mayor Vi Lyles

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vi Lyles is the current mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, serving her second term since December 2017. She is the first Black woman to hold this position in the city’s history. Lyles has been a prominent figure in the Charlotte community for many years, and her leadership has been critical in shaping the city’s policies and initiatives.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Lyles moved to Charlotte in the late 1970s to work for the city government. She spent more than 30 years in public service, working in various departments and roles, including as the assistant city manager.

Lyles’ political career began in 2013 when she ran for and won a seat on the Charlotte City Council. During her four years on the council, she was known for her focus on economic development, affordable housing, and community engagement.

As mayor, Lyles has continued to prioritize economic growth, affordable housing, and community engagement. She has also been a vocal advocate for social justice and equality, particularly in the wake of protests over police brutality and racial injustice in 2020. She has implemented initiatives such as the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which aims to create a more equitable and sustainable city, and the “1 Million Cups” program, which provides resources and support for local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Throughout her career, Lyles has been recognized for her leadership and commitment to public service. In 2018, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. She has also received numerous awards and honors, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President’s Award and the Charlotte Business Journal’s Women in Business Achievement Award.