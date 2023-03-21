Music

Charlotte Woman Moves on to Hollywood After American Idol Audition

Published on March 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The American Idol Live! 2018 Tour

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Charlotte native Nailyah Serenity is on her way to Hollywood. Serenity is a birth chart reader who has been studying astrology since the age of 9.

Her performance of “My Man” by Barbra Streisand on “American Idol” aired on Sunday night, and the judges compared her voice to the likes of Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald.

After Serenity’s outstanding performance, Lionel Richie, one of the judges on the show, expressed his admiration and gave her three “yes votes,” sending her to Hollywood.

Make sure to tune in and keep voting Nailyah on! 

RELATED TAGS

American Idol Charlotte

More from Praise 100.9
Close