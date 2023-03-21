Charlotte Woman Moves on to Hollywood After American Idol Audition

Charlotte native Nailyah Serenity is on her way to Hollywood. Serenity is a birth chart reader who has been studying astrology since the age of 9.
Her performance of “My Man” by Barbra Streisand on “American Idol” aired on Sunday night, and the judges compared her voice to the likes of Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald.
After Serenity’s outstanding performance, Lionel Richie, one of the judges on the show, expressed his admiration and gave her three “yes votes,” sending her to Hollywood.
Make sure to tune in and keep voting Nailyah on!
