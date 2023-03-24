Paid parking in Uptown & South End starts Saturday

If you plan on enjoying Uptown or South End this weekend, keep in mind you will now have to pay for street parking.

Starting this weekend, you will no longer be able to park for free on Saturdays on the street in Uptown and South End.

Metered parking in both zones will cost money starting on Saturday, March 25. Metered spots charge is $1.50 per hour.

Paid Saturday parking was supposed to begin in September of last year, but it was delayed until March 2023 in order to give the public parking system more time to be evaluated.

This will encourage more people to use public transportation, according to Mayor Vi Lyles. Councilman Tariq Bokhari opposed the idea, arguing that Charlotte’s public transportation system isn’t capable of handling additional demand.

Original street parking was bumped from $1 to $1.50 hourly rate. The city of Charlotte also changed how drivers pay for parking. Traditional meters were removed in South End last summer, forcing drivers to use their smartphones to pay.

