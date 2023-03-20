Women of the Bible: Jael

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Jael which means “A Wild or Mountain Goat”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Judges 5
Jael was a decisive and courageous woman. She seized the opportunity to kill an enemy of God’s people, Sisera. The story of Jael and the death of Sisera shows us that God’s promise to never forget his people and who holds to that promise. We must remember that when hope seems dim and the prospect of victory seems close to impossible, God is at work, bringing about his plan.
