William Becton discusses Docu-Performance and Gospel Music Industry

William Becton

Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist, William Becton traversed a long and challenging road of fame and recognition. From being at the top of the charts decades ago to a difficult divorce, and having to navigate feelings of abandonment by friends in the gospel music industry, Becton’s personal and public journey has been tough. But as Pastor of the House of Worship Church in Charlotte, and former host of the William Becton Show on Praise 100.9, the singer, teacher, and vocal coach continues to his mission; working for the Kingdom. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland sat down with William Becton for a candid conversation about his recently released docu-performance, journey, relationships; and his love for the gospel music industry. 

