'HB' Exclusive: Tia Mowry Says Motherhood Turned Her Into A Fashion Girl

Motherhood boosted Tia's self-confidence, making her feel like a 'lioness'.

Tia loves timeless fashion pieces like denim and blazers that make her feel empowered.

Tia's beauty routine focuses on self-care, not just external appearance, as she's aged.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Tia Mowry has always felt like someone we grew up with.

For many of us, she is forever connected to Sister, Sister, matching ’90s outfits, juicy curls, and the kind of sitcom nostalgia that still makes us smile. She is the definition of a ’90s it girl.

Since then, Tia has continued to evolve in front of us. She starred on The Game, opened up more of her life through reality television, and has been candid about navigating motherhood after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

Today, Tia continues to show up across social media with style, comedy, beauty moments, and relatable mom-life content. She is also the founder of her haircare line, 4U by Tia.

In an exclusive interview with HB, Tia opened up about her beauty routine over 40, her love of denim and blazers, her partnership with Bounty, and how becoming a mom changed the way she sees fashion.

Tia and I chatted on a regular Thursday afternoon over Zoom. She was seated in what looked like a cozy corner of her home, wearing a chic outfit with a gorgeous, voluminous curly ponytail. From the moment we started talking, there was a familiarity there—like two girlfriends catching up.

Tia Mowry Says Motherhood Changed Her Fashion Confidence

Of course, we started our conversation talking about fashion and beauty. I asked Tia whether she considers herself more of a beauty girl or fashion girl, and she had to think about it.

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“Do I have to choose one?” she said.

Beauty comes naturally for her. She has her own haircare line, 4U by Tia, and has always used hair and makeup as a way to express herself. But fashion came into focus later.

“I wasn’t always a fashion girl,” she said. “It shifted for me once I became a mom.”

Tia described motherhood as the moment she became more confident in her skin.

“Once I became a mom, I became this lioness,” she shared. “I became this woman who is confident and comfortable in her skin.”

And we see that version of Tia often. Whether she’s dancing in a reel, sharing a beauty moment, or giving us a relatable mom-life post, her style feels playful, grown, and very much her own.

Tia Mowry Loves Denim, Blazers & Classic Pieces

When it comes to trends, Tia is not chasing every little thing.

She loves the classics.

“I love a good jean look,” she said. “Maybe it’s because I’m a ’90s girl, but denim is classic.”

Tia talked about loving jean jackets, jean shorts, jeans, and denim dresses. She also remembered her mother wearing bell-bottom jeans with patches she would sew or iron on herself.

The other staple she loves? A blazer.

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“Whenever I’m in a blazer, I feel confident,” Tia said. “I feel like a boss.”

For her, the blazer also connects to how women are showing up in leadership.

“We are CEOs,” she said. “I love expressing that part of who I am by wearing a blazer and feeling proud, confident and inspiring at the same time.”

Tia Mowry On Beauty Over 40: “It Really Comes From Within”

As Tia has gotten older, her relationship with beauty has changed. We related on this point. I’m 43.

“In my 20s and earlier, I was focused on beauty from an external perspective,” she shared. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to realize that it really comes from within.”

Tia says she feels most beautiful when she is being herself, taking care of herself, and practicing self-love. For her, that includes focusing on her stress levels, meditation, breath work, drinking water every day, and being mindful of what she puts into her body.

“When I’m doing those things for myself, not only do I feel good, but naturally, you start to see yourself walk with this glow,” she said.

And yes, she shared a few beauty gems too. Tia swears by castor oil all over her face and retinol creams.

Tia Mowry Says Bounty Has Been Part Of Her Life For Years

Of course, Tia is also still a busy mom with a full life at home. That’s part of why her Bounty partnership makes sense for this season.

“Helping my mom cook and clean, Bounty was there,” she shared. “I remember moving into my first apartment, and Bounty was there.”

Now as a mother, Tia says the brand fits into her everyday routine. Between cooking, cleaning, playing with her son and daughter, and handling art projects at home, messes are part of the day.

“My daughter is really into art, so of course, there are spills,” she said. “Bounty is the only roll that I use when it comes to any kind of mess.”

By the end of our conversation, the takeaway was simple: Tia knows what works for her life, whether we’re talking about Bounty or otherwise. From beauty over 40 to motherhood, style, and fashion, Tia is very much that girl.

'HB' Exclusive: Tia Mowry Says Motherhood Turned Her Into A Fashion Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com