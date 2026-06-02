Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Polls, Taxes, Courts, and Michael Jackson's Record Run

✕ Sybil Wilkes delivered her signature “What We Need to Know” segment Tuesday, cutting through the noise on everything from landmark courtroom decisions to tax season warnings and a Black cultural milestone at the box office. Here is what she covered and why it matters to you. READ MORE STORIES The Political Landscape Is Shifting Right Now Primary elections are underway across 19 states and Washington, D.C., with key races for governor, Senate, mayor, and other offices drawing national attention. These primaries are not a warm-up; they are setting the stage for November, and the candidates advancing over the next several weeks will shape policy that touches communities directly. Voter turnout in these contests consistently determines which voices carry weight when it matters most.



California’s High-Stakes Battles In California, a crowded field is competing to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, whose tenure shaped one of the nation’s most diverse states. Simultaneously, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces several challengers in her reelection bid. For Black Angelenos and Californians broadly, both races carry real consequences for public safety, housing, and economic opportunity heading into the fall.



Wages, Congress, and the Road to November

Voters in Oklahoma are weighing minimum wage increases at the ballot box, while congressional and statewide races across multiple states continue to reshape the political map. These contests matter beyond state lines; the outcomes will influence the balance of power in Congress and the policy priorities that follow communities into the next legislative cycle.

Federal Court Rules on Kennedy Center Naming A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. cannot temporarily close for planned renovations and must remove President Donald Trump’s name from the institution. The court found that the center’s board lacked the authority to rename the venue, affirming that only Congress holds that power under federal law. It is a significant reminder that institutional names and the histories they carry are protected by more than preference. RELATED STORY: Judge Orders Removal Of Trump’s Name from Kennedy Center, Perturbed POTUS Now Has ‘No Interest’ In Renovations

Tax Tuesday: Documentation Is Everything

On Tax Tuesday, CPA Katrina McCraft offered a pointed warning for growing businesses: documentation errors, not illegal deductions, are what most often trigger IRS problems. Home office expenses, business meals, and vehicle deductions remain fully legitimate but only with detailed, organized records to back them up. Getting that paperwork right is not bureaucracy; it is protection.