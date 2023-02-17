Black History Month: Gospel Music

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

There are many notable Black Gospel singers that have shaped the music industry and inspired people around the world.

Mahalia Jackson was a trailblazer, who was known for her powerful voice and her ability to bring her audience to tears. She was the first African American to perform at the White House and sang for the March on Washington in 1963.

Andraé Crouch was an influential singer and songwriter who blended traditional gospel with modern rock and soul. He was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998 and wrote many popular gospel songs, including “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power”.

Yolanda Adams is a Grammy-winning singer who has been called “the Queen of Modern Gospel Music”. She has released a number of popular Christian albums, including Mountain High… Valley Low, which won a Grammy for Best Gospel Album in 2000.

These are just a few of the many incredible gospel singers of color who have made a lasting impact on music and the world.