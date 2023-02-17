Black History Month: Gospel Music

There are many notable Black Gospel singers that have shaped the music industry and inspired people around the world.
Mahalia Jackson was a trailblazer, who was known for her powerful voice and her ability to bring her audience to tears. She was the first African American to perform at the White House and sang for the March on Washington in 1963.
Andraé Crouch was an influential singer and songwriter who blended traditional gospel with modern rock and soul. He was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998 and wrote many popular gospel songs, including “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power”.
Yolanda Adams is a Grammy-winning singer who has been called “the Queen of Modern Gospel Music”. She has released a number of popular Christian albums, including Mountain High… Valley Low, which won a Grammy for Best Gospel Album in 2000.
These are just a few of the many incredible gospel singers of color who have made a lasting impact on music and the world.
