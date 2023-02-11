Here’s How to Avoid Giving a Bad Valentine’s Gift

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

The worst Valentine’s gifts are those that don’t show thought or effort, such as generic cards or a generic gift basket.

Other bad gifts include a gift that shows your partner you don’t know them well, such as a gift that is the wrong size or color.

Something with a hidden message, like a diet book or gym membership, is also a bad gift. These types of gifts should only be given if requested or for a different occasion.

Finally, anything overly expensive or extravagant can be a bad idea, since it can come off as showy. It can also make your partner feel insecure that they were not able to return the favor.

Remember, gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard.