Here’s How to Avoid Giving a Bad Valentine’s Gift

wilted flower. Wilted tulipsin red packaging. In the garbage bucket. Inverted down

The worst Valentine’s gifts are those that don’t show thought or effort, such as generic cards or a generic gift basket.

Other bad gifts include a gift that shows your partner you don’t know them well, such as a gift that is the wrong size or color.

Something with a hidden message, like a diet book or gym membership, is also a bad gift. These types of gifts should only be given if requested or for a different occasion.

Finally, anything overly expensive or extravagant can be a bad idea, since it can come off as showy. It can also make your partner feel insecure that they were not able to return the favor.

Remember, gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard.

