Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Dinner Reservation Locations

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t made dinner reservations already, you may find that most places are booked up. Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available.

Restaurants with Available Feb. 14 Reservations

La Belle Helene Type: French Uptown Reserve Here

Zinicola Type: Italian Ballantyne Reserve Here

Bulla Gastrobar – Charlotte Type: Spanish SouthPark Reserve Here

Church and Union – Charlotte Type: American Uptown Reserve Here

Firebirds No longer accepting reservations, but will have first-come, first-serve bar seats



Most restaurants are booked in the evening hours of Valentine’s Day but may have availability during the earlier hours. Try going to an early dinner, or lunch to get a seat.

If all else fails, nothing beats having a homemade meal in the comfort of your own home. If you want to make things more romantic, try adding a candle to the table, or moving the dinner to a more elegant spot.Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available for Valentine’s Day.