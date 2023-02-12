HomeLifestyle

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Dinner Reservation Locations

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
I think I might go on a second date with him

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

If you haven’t made dinner reservations already, you may find that most places are booked up. Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available.

Restaurants with Available Feb. 14 Reservations

  • La Belle Helene
  • Zinicola
  • Bulla Gastrobar – Charlotte
  • Church and Union – Charlotte
  • Firebirds 
    • No longer accepting reservations, but will have first-come, first-serve bar seats

Most restaurants are booked in the evening hours of Valentine’s Day but may have availability during the earlier hours. Try going to an early dinner, or lunch to get a seat.

If all else fails, nothing beats having a homemade meal in the comfort of your own home. If you want to make things more romantic, try adding a candle to the table, or moving the dinner to a more elegant spot.Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available for Valentine’s Day.

RELATED TAGS

Dinner Valentine's Day

More from Praise 100.9
Close