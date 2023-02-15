Notable Black History Figures Your Children Should Know

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

As school systems across the nation are changing curriculums, it’s important we teach our children their history.

Here are some notable Black history figures and facts that your children should know:

Martin Luther King Jr. He was a civil rights activist and leader who fought for the rights of African Americans. He was an advocate for non-violence, and his speeches and actions helped to inspire generations of people to stand up for their rights. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, making him the youngest person to ever receive the award.

Rosa Parks is remembered for her refusal to give up her seat on the bus and her role in sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott. This was a vital moment in the civil rights movement that helped to bring about change in the United States.

Harriet Tubman was a former slave who risked her life to help free slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Mary McLeod Bethune was a civil rights activist and educator

Malcolm X was a powerful advocate for African American rights.

All of these figures have made an indelible mark on Black history and have inspired generations of people to stand up for their rights.