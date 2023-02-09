Here are Some Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Teenager

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Shopping for your teenager can be difficult, especially for holidays like Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking for good Valentine’s Day gifts for teenagers, there are plenty of great options to choose from.

Some popular gifts include jewelry, personalized items, clothing, and tech gadgets. For jewelry, consider getting something special like a necklace with their favorite sports team or a charm bracelet with their initials.

Personalized gifts such as a photo album, custom mug, or t-shirt with a special message will always be appreciated. Clothing is also a great option, whether it’s a fashionable outfit or something cozy like a new hoodie. For tech lovers, consider getting them the latest phone or gaming console.

No matter the gift, make sure it’s something that your teen will love and appreciate.

Happy Valentine’s Day!