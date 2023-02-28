Nissan Recalls Over 800,000 SUVs

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Nissan is recalling over 800,000 small SUVs located in the US and Canada due to an issue related to the folding key that may cause the engine to shut off when the vehicle is being driven.

This recall affects the 2014 – 2020 model year Rogues as well as the 2017-2022 model year Rogue Sports.

The issue arises when the key isn’t fully open and a driver touches the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. This can lead to a loss of engine power, and power brakes and the airbags may not inflate in the event of a crash. Fortunately, Nissan has not yet heard of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter advising them to not attach any extra items to the key ring and a second letter with instructions on how to get their vehicle repaired.

This recall comes shortly after Nissan’s announcement to recall over 463,000 older vehicles due to the emblem on the steering wheel potentially becoming loose when the airbag is deployed, potentially causing injury to drivers.

