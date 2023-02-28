HomeLocal

Applications Open for Nonprofit Grant Funding in Kannapolis

Are you part of a nonprofit organization that has a program that could qualify for the City of Kannapolis’s 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Fund allocation? If so, you need to act soon!

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on March 31st. This fund is specifically designated for activities that benefit low and moderate-income residents in the city, so make sure your program meets those requirements if you plan to apply. Good luck!

Eligible Activities include:

  • Employment services (e.g., job training);
  • Crime prevention and public safety;
  • Child care;
  • Health services;
  • Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment);
  • Fair housing counseling;
  • Education programs;
  • Energy conservation;
  • Services for senior citizens;
  • Services for homeless persons;
  • Welfare services (excluding income payments);
  • Homebuyer down payment assistance; and
  • Recreational services.

Read the full story here.

