Charlotte Community Supports Black Business for Black History Month

Last Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month with two events showcasing the goods of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. In Charlotte, the Black-Owned Business Expo was held, while the N.C. Heritage Festival at the Cabarrus Arena had a black business showcase.
Among the entrepreneurs was seven-year-old Gabriella Bostick, the founder of Fly Girl Cosmetics. She sells a variety of lip glosses and started her business to make her own money and inspire others.
At the N.C. Black Heritage Festival, another young entrepreneur, Skylar Dean, was promoting his business, Skylar’s Gourmet Poppedy Popcorn. This business was created after Skylar received a Christmas gift.
That’s some real Black excellence!
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
On This Day In Black History: February 18
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Basketball Wives LA’s Imani Showalter Is Dating Marvin Sapp
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me