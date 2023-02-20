Ryan Henderson: Saluting Black Excellence

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week we celebrate Black History Month by Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Ryan Henderson is the 2023 North Carolina Charter School Teacher of the Year, teaching journalism and broadcasting at Sugar Creek Charter School. He is known as a problem solver and innovator by his peers and students. Henderson began his education career, 12 years ago, as a substitute teacher in New Jersey before moving to Charlotte and starting as a substitute teacher with Sugar Creek Charter, six years ago. He has been with Sugar Creek Charter, the oldest operating charter school in Mecklenburg County, for four years. Students in his classes study current events, interview people outside of the school and records events in the community. They have taken field trips to broadcast stations, colleges and universities and organized collections for the homeless. His classes are also in charge of a morning announcement show called Wildcat Daily News. Henderson is a husband and father of four children who range in age from preteen to adult. Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Ryan Henderson.

Presented by Sugar Creek Charter School and brought to you in part by Urban Medspa & Weight Loss Center.