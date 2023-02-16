Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Tyrone Porter, one of the founders of the award-winning group, The Christianaires, died on February 14th after a lengthy illness. Porter also served as the President of the Quartet division of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Porter was known as a champion of quartet music and was known for assisting record labels.

A Facebook page, ‘A Family of Prayer-Support for Tyrone Porter’, created by his family members, displays posts with updates about Porter’s health beginning in 2016. In June of 2022, gospel legends including Harvey Watkins Jr, Bishop Neal Roberson, Doug & Melvin Williams along with others, gathered in Hazlehurst, MS to honor Porter.

Porter and his brother, Paul Porter, and brothers Arnold and Ronald Brown founded The Christianaires, in Sontag, Mississippi in 1979. In 1985, the group released its debut album, Ain’t No Way I Can Lose, with the title track becoming one of their most popular songs. Some of The Christianaires other greatest hits include Two Wings, Saints Hold On, Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, and Stand Up.

Homegoing arrangements are incomplete at this time.