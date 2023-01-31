Grab a Cup! It’s National Hot Chocolate Day

Smell that? It’s National Hot Chocolate Day!

National Hot Chocolate Day is an annual event celebrated on January 31st. It is a day to kick back, relax, and enjoy a warm mug of hot chocolate.

Hot chocolate is a beverage made from cocoa powder, milk, and sugar, and can be topped with marshmallows, whipped cream, or other sweet treats. It is a favorite winter drink for many people and is a great way to warm up on a cold day.

On National Hot Chocolate Day, celebrate by making a delicious mug of hot chocolate for yourself or someone special! An added bonus to having a cup of hot chocolate is that it is loaded with antioxidants, which can help keep your body healthy.