Todd Dulaney Debuts “It’s Working” Featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker

Todd Dulaney keeps an anthem on him and his newest single “It’s Working” is the latest in a string of amazing music from the singer from Maywood, Illinois. Dulaney was joined by some of Gospel’s finest for a live recording of his upcoming album “The Journey Continues” in September of 2022 and if this new single is any indication, this is going to be a inspirational project.

Dulaney speaks on the songs meaning, saying “So you know I think we’re going to see the right now where people need to be reminded that even though it may not look like it is, God promised us that it will always work out for our good so this song really is just declaring that it is working regardless what you’re looking at and then we got Bishop Hez (Hezekiah Walker) on it of course, so it smacks.”

Todd also stopped by the Get Up! Church to talk about his fans involvement with the selection of his latest single, his son following in his footsteps and more!

Erica: So listen, your last five singles have gone to number one on the Billboard gospel charts and you let your fans and followers on social media pick, “it’s working” to be the first radio single from your new project, the journey continues. Talk a little bit about that.

Todd: So Well, we hope that the people are right, you know, we’ll see, because if they missed their streak of I’ll be upset. But the journey continues. You know, for me, I wanted to be a little bit more transparent with this new project. I mean, I had some open issues here at home where, you know, I gotten arrested, got into a with a guy. And so I use the writing of this album to be really, really transparent as to, you know, struggles that, you know, as a believer, you don’t always get it right. We’re not always perfect, but I am guilty and repented. And so I wanted to use this project to just say, hey, even though you may fall, the journey does continue. Get up, dust yourself off and try again.

