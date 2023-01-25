HomeTelevision

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Series ‘The 1619 Project’ Headed to Hulu

Hulu is proud to present its newest limited docuseries, “The 1619 Project,” as part of New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ multimedia journalistic project.

The series focuses on the history of slavery and its place in America’s founding. It will debut on the streaming service with two episodes on Thursday, January 26th.

Hannah-Jones is the host and one of the executive producers alongside Oprah Winfrey. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2020 for this project, which was originally published in a special section, book, and six-part podcast.

The six episodes – “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” – were adapted from essays from the book “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” which expands on the original issue of the project released in The New York Times Magazine in 2019.

