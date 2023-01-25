UNC Charlotte Ranked No. 4 for Best Online Bachelor Degree

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

UNC Charlotte is a top provider of online education, having earned the No. 4 spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees rankings released this week.

Charlotte tied with Texas A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina in the rankings, marking the second consecutive year that the university has been listed in the top 10 for its online bachelor’s degree programs.

In the past three years, UNC Charlotte has seen an impressive 30-spot rise in the national rankings. Additionally, the university ranks first in the state of North Carolina and is the only institution in the state to make it into the top 15.

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in the development of high-quality, affordable online programs for working professionals,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber in a news release.

Read the full story here.