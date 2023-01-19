Higher Energy Bills Could be on the Way

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Duke Energy Carolinas filed a petition with North Carolina regulators on Thursday seeking to raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over the next three years.

As part of the broad request, the company intends to use the additional revenue to invest in improving grid reliability and security, as well as increasing the amount of power it collects from renewable sources. If approved, the rate increase would affect Duke Energy Carolinas’ 2 million customers across central and western Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham, and the Triad.

According to the news release, the typical customer would experience an increase of $12.54 per month starting in January of next year, with smaller increases in the following years, bringing the total cumulative rate increase to 15.7-17.9%.

Read the full story here.