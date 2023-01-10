Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Stellar Award-winning, radio personality and songwriter, Dr. Eddie Long, Jr adds the title of author to his list of accomplishments. His book “Son of a Bishop” is available now wherever books are sold. In the book, Long, Jr tells amazing stories about his father, the Late Bishop Eddie Long, Sr.

Book Description

ED Long, Jr. is a true prodigy, whose multi-dimensional talents and alluring personality make him the eye-catching 3rd generation global minister, award winning music artist and intrepreneurial multimedia producer. ED is also son of Grammy award winning, Telly award winning, Trumpet award winning author & trailblazing pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Eddie Lee Long. ED Long, Jr. shares heartfelt memoirs concerning he and his father, Bishop Eddie Lee Long, to aid parents in connecting with their offsprings and to empower the next generation with tools for developing their voice while embracing the responsibility of inherent legacy.

Dr. Long, Jr shares why he decided to write this book saying, “I wrote the book for Families, not just families in the church, but families in general, especially families that are looking to establish a legacy, you know, impact familiar impact on families that have already established it and. You know may be active in church or maybe entrepreneurial or what have you, and you know the predecessors the parents have established something and are looking for their son, their daughters to carry it out. Or this other daughter like mine? I don’t. I don’t want to do that. I want to do this. So how do I, you know juggle both? Why honor? But at the same time, I follow what I feel. Like God has placed on my heart.”

Third-generation Global Minister talks with Erica and GRIFF about his journey and stories about his late father.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

LISTEN BELOW

Dr. Eddie Long, Jr Talks New Book ‘Son of a Bishop’ was originally published on getuperica.com