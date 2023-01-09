You Can If You Think You Can | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “You Can If You Think You Can”

One of the keys to making this year better than last year is to really commit to personal development. Scripture teaches us that as a man or woman thinks so as they are. In other words, you are what you think about. It will impact what you do and impact what you get in terms of your health, your wealth, and your success.

So I learned years ago about the power of personal and professional development and it changed my life and it changed my income. I read a book when I first got started called “Think and Grow Rich” which I want to give to you. It changed my life. I want to give you a digital copy of that book as a gift. I was one of the 53 thought leaders on the 75th anniversary of the book, and as a result, I can give it to my friends. You’re my friends and so simply go to wjspeaks.com and download the book onto your phone or iPad or computer and read it. It changed my life and I believe it will change yours as well.

