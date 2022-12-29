HomeCharlotte

Don’t Want to Party? Here Are Other Ways to Celebrate NYE in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Joyful woman laughing, dancing and has fun with falling confetti. Enjoying life, celebration concepts

Source: Poike / Getty

If you’re looking for something to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, you’re in luck! The city boasts a wide range of activities and events to choose from. Whether you prefer a quiet night at home or a night on the town, Charlotte has plenty to offer. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  • Attend a New Year’s Eve event at a local venue. For a more low-key night, check out a restaurant for a special New Year’s Eve menu.
  • Go to a movie. Many theaters offer special movie marathons and discounted tickets on New Year’s Eve.
  • Have a game night. Gather some friends and family for a game of charades or board games.
  • Take a walk. Charlotte has some beautiful parks and trails. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
  • Catch a show. Music venues and theaters often put on special performances for the holiday.
Charlotte , New Year's Eve , nye

Close