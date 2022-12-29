HomeLifestyle

New Years Resolutions That You Can Stick To

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Year's Resolution Texton the white background

Source: Nastassia Samal / Getty

Do you need help thinking of some New Year resolutions that you can stick to?

Here are some easy New Years Resolutions to consider:

  1. Spend more time with family and friends.
  2. Take one day each week to do something for yourself.
  3. Exercise regularly.
  4. Eat healthier meals.
  5. Take time to relax and unwind.
  6. Read one new book every month.
  7. Give back to your community.
  8. Learn something new every day.
  9. Take a break from technology.
  10. Connect with nature.

Happy New Year!

new years

Close