8 Ways to Save on Your Electric Bill

It’s getting cold, meaning your electricity bill may be rising.
While you may not want to lower the heat at this time, there are still ways to lower your bill. Here are eight ways to cut the costs:
- Change your light bulbs: Replace traditional incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs, which use about 75% less energy.
- Install a programmable thermostat: This will allow you to adjust the temperature when you’re away from home and save energy.
- Unplug electronics: Electronics draw energy even when they’re off, so unplug them or use a power strip to turn them off completely.
- Insulate your home: Make sure you have good insulation in your attic, walls, and floors to keep the heat in and the cold out.
- Reduce air leaks: Check for air leaks around windows, doors, and other openings in your home and seal them with caulk or weatherstripping.
- Use energy-efficient appliances: Look for the ENERGY STAR label when shopping for new appliances to make sure you’re getting the most efficient model.
- Choose natural lighting: Whenever possible, open the curtains and use natural light rather than relying on artificial light, which uses electricity.
- Wash clothes in cold water: Washing clothes in cold water can save up to 90% of the energy used for each load of laundry.