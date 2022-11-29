Gathering During the Holidays Could Increase Virus Spread

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Even though Thanksgiving is gone, the Christmas festivities are only getting started.

According to health professionals, viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and the flu pose a triple threat to the United States.

Children now face a serious health risk from RSV, and hospitals are overrun with cases.

The onset of colder weather may signal an increase in COVID-19 instances.

Americans are growing tired of hearing about virus immunizations and booster doses, even though the White House has been promoting this message.

Doctors advise patients to use the current protections that are accessible because booster quantities are low.

