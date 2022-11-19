Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What an amazing week it has been! We were super blessed with the word by our guest preachers; Pastor Martino from First Church of Christ Holiness, Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell Sr. of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Dr. Derek Grier of Grace Church, Pastor Tim Seay of Crossover Church, and Rev. Dr. Mary Edosomwan of One Good Ministry. Plus the exclusive performances by Lena Byrd Miles, Otis Kemp, Strong Tower Church, Tim Bowman Jr. and Fred Jerkins lll featuring Bishop Paul S. Morton were the cherry on top!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘PraiseDC’ TO 71007!

Thank you all for joining us this week! If you missed anything from our 2022 Fall Virtual Revival all 5 nights are available below…

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Night 1:

Night 2:

Night 3:

Night 4:

Night 5:

READ MORE:

Watch ALL 5 Nights Of The Praise Virtual Fall 2022 Revival was originally published on praisedc.com