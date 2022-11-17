Ari Lennox Bringing A/S/L Tour to Charlotte in 2023

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a fan of the hit songs Pressure and Shea Butter Baby, get ready to hear them live!

Grammy-nominated singer Ari Lennox announced dates for her Age/Sex/Location North American tour.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 23, 2023.

After that, Lennox will give a sequence of performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, and Charlotte, among others.

Charlotte’s show will take place on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Filmore.

Pre-sale started Wednesday, Nov. 16, using the passcode: pressure. General on-sale starts this Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

