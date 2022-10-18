Mental Health Workshop Targets Black Faith Leaders

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has created a one-day training workshop to train Black clergy, staff, lay pastors and faith-based clinicians on issues related to mental health and suicide prevention. The workshop, Soul Shop for Black Churches, was created to train church leaders on the impact of suicide on their communities. The workshop also teaches leaders on how to address suicide related issues, suicide prevention and mental health issues.

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Report released in 2019 showed that suicide was the second leading cause of death among Black people ages 15-24.

The overall goal of the workshop is to create an ongoing, strategic effort to change how the faith communities address and support those who may be struggling with suicide loss or thoughts of suicide. According to their website, afsp.org, Soul Shop for Black Churches focuses on: