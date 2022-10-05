CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control issued an urgent message on Tuesday.

They say they are well over capacity and that people should adopt dogs as soon as possible. According to officials, adoptions will prevent the need to euthanize the animals.

At least 40 dogs are in need of kennels at CMPD Animal Care and Control, and some of those kennels are already being shared by two or three dogs at once, according to officials. In order to encourage finding these animals new homes, CMPD is waiving adoption costs.

More than 120 dogs needed homes on the website as of Tuesday afternoon.

Read the full story here.