Carolina Panthers Game Still Scheduled For Sunday

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

Source: Charlotte Observer

Several events scheduled to take place this weekend have been canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Luckily for Carolina Panthers fans, the Panthers game is not one of them.

The Carolina Panthers are still scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 2.

If you have tickets for the game, hold on to them unless notified otherwise!

Carolina Panthers 2022 Schedule

Week 1 Sun., Sept. 11 vs. Cleveland Browns L
Week 2 Sun., Sept. 18 at New York Giants L
Week 3 Sun., Sept. 25 vs. New Orleans Saints W
Week 4 Sun., Oct. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM / Tickets
Week 5 Sun., Oct. 9 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM / Tickets
Week 6 Sun., Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 7 Sun., Oct. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 8 Sun., Oct. 30 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 9 Sun., Nov. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 10 Thu., Nov. 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons 8:15 PM / Tickets
Week 11 Sun., Nov. 20 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 12 Sun., Nov. 27 vs. Denver Broncos 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 13 BYE
Week 14 Sun., Dec. 11 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM / Tickets
Week 15 Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 16 Sat. Dec. 24 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 17 Sun., Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM / Tickets
Week 18 Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 at New Orleans Saints
