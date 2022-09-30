HomeTelevision

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Is Looking For Charlotte Singles

Have you ever thought about ditching physical appearances and falling in love with a person you’ve never seen? If so, Netflix is looking for you.

For its upcoming season of casting, the reality series “Love is Blind” has revealed it is looking for singles in Charlotte and a few other places.

“We are looking for single men and women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship,” said Kinetic Content casting associate producer Aliza Philipp.

The casting team is also seeking singles in Detroit, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

HOW TO APPLY: Fill out the online form.

Read the full story here.

