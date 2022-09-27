Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sexually transmitted disease cases have risen in the United States and Charlotte in the past year.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the U.S. in 2021, up from 2.4 million in 2020.

The National Coalition of STD Directors’ statistics shows that HIV cases increased by 16% as well. State data shows that the number of syphilis and HIV cases increased in Mecklenburg County.

Syphilis cases in Mecklenburg County increased from 567 in 2020 to 717 in 2021, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ quarterly STD surveillance reports. That represents a rise of about 20%.

Here’s how to protect yourself:

Use condoms

Get tested frequently.

Practice abstinence

Get vaccinated for diseases such as HPV.

Read the full story here.

Charlotte Is Seeing A Spike In STDs was originally published on 1053rnb.com