HomeLocal

Huntersville License Plate Agency Reopening

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
California DMV

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

After being closed earlier this month by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to several significant violations, drivers in Huntersville will once again be allowed to use the services provided by the neighborhood license plate agency.

Monday at 8 a.m., the Mount Holly-Huntersville Road license plate office will reopen.

When it does, the state DMV asserts that it will manage it as opposed to a third-party contractor. According to officials, it will only provide express services, such as 10-day temporary tags, disability placard renewals, and vehicle registration renewals.

It is the state’s first express office.

Residents won’t be able to perform any title job at the agency anymore. They will have to travel to Charlotte, Concord, or Mooresville to do it.

Read the full story here.

DMV , huntersville , license

Close