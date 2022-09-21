HomeNewsNational

President Biden Clarifies COVID Pandemic Comment

President Biden Delivers Remarks On The DISCLOSE Act

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

President Biden sought to clarify his remarks that the coronavirus pandemic “is over” on Tuesday. Biden addressed the attendees of a fundraiser stating that the COVID-19 situation is not as serious as it was.

Before speaking to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden attended a DNC fundraiser in New York City. When discussing the fight against the virus, Biden once brought up his last week’s remarks to CBS’ Scott Pelley, in which he declared the pandemic was “over.”

In response, Biden said, “But it basically is not where it was,” acknowledging that he had been “criticized” for the comments.

Additionally, the president recommended people there have booster shots if they haven’t already.

