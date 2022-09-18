Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly three months after he was shot in the back, music executive and Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder Chaka Zulu has been charged for his alleged actions during the June incident. Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, support poured in from artists across social m,edia including 50 Cent, Lil Jon, Keri Hilson and Kandi Burruss. Gabrielle Union, Tika Sumpter and Jaleel White expressed support for Zulu in the comments section of a statemred on Instagram. Family friend, former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed, has also shown public support for Zulu since he was shot in June.

Reports indicate the music executive was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony simplemply battery. Zulu was shot in late June along with two others. Unfortunately, 23-year-old Artez Benton did not survive.

A statement from his lawyer Gabe Bnks said Zulu was disappointed in the decision to bring charges against him. He reaffirmed Zulu’s self-defense claim, explaining that he used a gun he was lawfully permitted to carry.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness intervierevealsveal, that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeated stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement. “In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weahat he was licensed to carry.”

Mixed messages for Georgia gun owners

In some ways, the charges send a mixed message about self-defense and lawful gun ownership in the peach state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp just signed a new gun law in April approving permitless carry.

In addition to self-defense, Georgia has a stand-your-ground law. It’s been more than ten years since the controversial legal theory came to light after the killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. Research shows that Black people who assert a defense based on self-defense or stand their ground are considerably less likely to be found justified.

Willis has made national headlines for her stand against purveyors of the “big lie” and pursuing RICO charges against rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL. But prosecuting a beloved son of Atlanta, who is still recovering from being shot, might cause Willis more issues than she anticipated.

