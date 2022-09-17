HomeEvent

Disney On Ice — Frozen & Encanto Coming To Charlotte

Scenes from Frozen: Disney on Ice celebrates 100 hundred...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Disney On Ice is returning to Charlotte! This time the show will present the hit productions Frozen and Encanto.

To make the experience even better, Mickie and Minnie will be the hosts!

Here are the details:

  • Location: Bojangles’ Coliseum
  • Time/Date:
    • Thursday, September 29 @ 7 p.m.
    • Friday, September 30 @ 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, October 1 @ 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
    • Sunday, October 2 @ 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

The show will feature appearances from Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, the Madrigal family, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more.

Charlotte will be the fourth stop for the Disney On Ice tour

Tickets and more information about the upcoming event can be found on the official Disney On Ice Website.

