Best-Rated BBQ Joints in Charlotte

BBQ Chef Displays a delicious Smoked Brisket that's Falling Right Off the Bone.

Let’s be honest. No one does barbecue like the south!

If you’re looking to find the best BBQ in the Charlotte area, here are some of the best-rated locations:

  1. Midwood Smokehouse

    • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
    • Address: 540 Brandywine Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

  2. McKoy’s SmokeHouse and Saloon

    • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)
    • Address: 4630 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1847

  3. Mac’s Speed Shop

    • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)
    • Address: 2511 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5011

  4. Sauceman’s

    • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
    • Address: 228 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4404

  5. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

    • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
    • Address: 13840 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-7547

  6. Bar-b-q King

    • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
    • Address: 2900 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208-5624

  7. Noble Smoke

    • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
    • Address: 11212 Providence Rd W corner of Providence Rd W and Johnston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1535

Find more locations here.

